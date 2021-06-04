The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.42. 63,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,783,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $114,687,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.