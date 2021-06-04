The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

