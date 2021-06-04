The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

