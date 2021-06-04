The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

PNC opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

