The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,478 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

