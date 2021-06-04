The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.80. The company had a trading volume of 249,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $332.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

