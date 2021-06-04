The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.56. 354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

