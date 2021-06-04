The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.
Shares of SMG opened at $202.60 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.09.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.57.
In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
