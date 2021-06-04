The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

Shares of SMG opened at $202.60 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.09.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

