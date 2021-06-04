The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $297.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. It is also benefiting from strength in architectural paint markets in North America. Its cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization as well as productivity improvement are also expected to support its margins. However, the company is seeing weak demand in protective & marine and commercial businesses. The Wattyl divestiture is also expected to hurt sales in its Consumer Brands segment in the second quarter. The company also faces headwinds from higher input costs and acquisition-related charges.”

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,453. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.57.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

