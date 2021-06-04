The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $35.48.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

