The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

