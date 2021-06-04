The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The Toro updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

NYSE:TTC opened at $106.19 on Friday. The Toro has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

