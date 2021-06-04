The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Shares of TTC opened at $106.19 on Friday. The Toro has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

