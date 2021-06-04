The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 750 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $567.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.08. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

