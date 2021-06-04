TheStreet Downgrades Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to D+

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

