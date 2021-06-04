THG (LON:THG) PT Raised to GBX 1,388

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

THG stock opened at GBX 598.50 ($7.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.71. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04.

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

