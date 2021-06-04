Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $914.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.14.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $551,415.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,869 shares of company stock worth $8,371,220 in the last ninety days. 62.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

