Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $914.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.14.
In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $551,415.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,869 shares of company stock worth $8,371,220 in the last ninety days. 62.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
