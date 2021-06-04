TIAA Kaspick LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TIAA Kaspick LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,681. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

