Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $434.36 million, a PE ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at $958,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.