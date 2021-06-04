Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

