Tobam Acquires 82,040 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $26,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

MTB stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,654. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

