Tobam Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.84. 67,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,472. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

