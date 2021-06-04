Tobam Buys 5,265 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.22% of Erie Indemnity worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.41. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $266.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

