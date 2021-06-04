Tobam Decreases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,111 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $5,521,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.