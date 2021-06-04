Tobam Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tobam raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 2.0% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $46,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.73. 19,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.45. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.