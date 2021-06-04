Tobam Has $32.95 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $32,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

