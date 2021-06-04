Tobam Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tobam increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,570. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

