Tobam Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tobam boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,182.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.39. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.