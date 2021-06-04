Tokenomy Trading 217% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 217% against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $29.11 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00077522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00025355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.05 or 0.00994147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.44 or 0.09823205 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.