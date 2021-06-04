Tootsie Roll Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,295% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.