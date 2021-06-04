Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.49. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

