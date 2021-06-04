TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

