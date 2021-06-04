TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TransUnion stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

