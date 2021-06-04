Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$1,761,604.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$10,257.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00.

TCN stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.04.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

