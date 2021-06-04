TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

PB opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

