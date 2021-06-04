TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.