TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 42,753 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,753 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.