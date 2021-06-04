TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in J2 Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth $237,000.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

JCOM opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

