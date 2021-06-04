TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

