Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Truegame has a total market cap of $97,696.14 and $2,517.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.01013308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.15 or 0.10136263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051691 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

