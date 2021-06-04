Truist Securities Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Buy

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $151.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $165.27. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $165.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

