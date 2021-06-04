TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Sells $644,710.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $644,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.92. 88,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,971. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,890,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

