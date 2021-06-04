Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates $38.00 Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 2.24. Methanex has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $36,165,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.