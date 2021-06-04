U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells $28,842.20 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 153,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,397. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $970.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.65.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on USCR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
