Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,925. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

