Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.37. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 68,352 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on UNS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$634.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7884551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

