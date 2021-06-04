United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Critical Contrast

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Security Bancshares and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 21.44% 6.47% 0.69% AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and AmeriServ Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.72 $8.96 million N/A N/A AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.13 $4.60 million N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats AmeriServ Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

