United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at UBS Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of X stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United States Steel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

