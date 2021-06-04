United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at UBS Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Shares of X stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United States Steel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
