United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.63. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 401,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

