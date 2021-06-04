UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $522.00 Price Target at Bank of America

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $450.00 to $522.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.35.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $407.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.37. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

